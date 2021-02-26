Confused Desis Want to #BoycottSpiderman after Tom Holland Tweets on Motera Stadium

After the world’s largest cricket stadium known as the Sardar Patel Stadium or the Motera Stadium was renamed as ‘Narendra Modi Stadium,’ ‘boycottspiderman’ started trending on desi social media. Reason? Confusion.

Following the renaming of the place, author and cricketer Tom Holland took to Twitter to share his views saying, ” I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself.”

Taking to a subsequent tweet he further added, “Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick…”

I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick… — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

And before you could even take a breath, Twitter got confused between author Tom Holland and Hollywood actor ‘Spider-man’ Tom Holland. The hate was instantly directed towards the other Tom Holland who became ‘anti-national’.

The Holland who tweeted is born in the United Kingdom, is a cricketer and an English author who has published best-selling books on classical and medieval history. His sarcastic tweet was twisted by desi netizens, who soon started slamming the upcoming Spider-Man movie, which is scheduled to release this year December. Holland (Spider-Man) was accused of spreading ‘international propaganda’ against India and people wanted to cancel the actor and his hit comic series.

Boycott Spiderman — Heirtami Paswet (@heirta21) February 24, 2021

This is India’s internal matter. We will teach you a lesson of lifetime.#boycottspiderman — Propa Genda Jeevi (@beeing_shah) February 24, 2021

Okay spiderman — Adithya Nair (@Adithya_murali) February 25, 2021

what is this sedition https://t.co/udXZbC6O1z — plak (@abIuepen) February 25, 2021

Some obviously noticed. Aware about the difference between the two personalities, Twitterratti was soon left in splits. In fact, Holland himself didn’t appear too surprised at the reaction of Indian Twitterati. On that note, he left a few sarcastic tweets. “As I said – the story of my life,” he wrote.

Story continues

“Some rando Tom Holland”. The story of my life… https://t.co/vLNIF4AYNJ — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

Oh dear – I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India. https://t.co/VKrO2O8PeO — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021

Others, including well-renowned comedian Vir Das even commented on the same.

Now it’s time to #BoycottSpiderman Coz Ye konsa Tom hai doesn’t matter. https://t.co/TQS9wakDO7 — Gopal Mote (@gopalmote) February 25, 2021

People trending boycott spiderman after this tweet though. I cant https://t.co/LS7ifQ9sRa — Pri_C. (@SilentSilver05) February 25, 2021

Indians trending boycott spiderman. This isn’t even the guy in Spiderman movies Shows a lot about how we’re growing as a community, I love it ❤️ https://t.co/rDQYz773Nv — Shivendra Soni (@scalablepizza) February 25, 2021

The Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad has been renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the 3rd Test between India and England on Wednesday. Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, inaugurated the new stadium, which is set to be the largest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 1,10,000.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also there for the occasion. The president is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where he attended the third convocation of the Central University of Gujarat (CUG) at Gandhinagar as the chief guest on Tuesday. Facing the challenge of avoiding a defeat to keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final alive, India will step onto a Motera ground that has been reconstructed from scratch and hence is largely unknown to them.