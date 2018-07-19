Confluence showcases journey of Swarovski with different designers

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Confluence, a designer jewellery collective crafted with Swarovski crystals, celebrated two years of its inception with a soiree at the Embassy of Austria on Thursday. Themed around "Sparkling Transformations", the presentation highlighted the journey of a Swarovski Crystal from the Austrian Alps to the hands of leading Indian design luminaries.

Unveiled in 2016, Confluence showcased the innovation of Swarovski Crystals amalgamated with the essence of Indian craftsmanship and aesthetic. The strength of the collective was in the noteworthy designer portfolio and the use of Swarovski finest Crystals.

The debut collection from the collective featured statement designs by leading fashion and jewellery designers including Amrapali, Eina Ahluwalia, Gaurav Gupta, Isharya, JJ Valaya, Manish Arora, Outhouse, Pernia Qureshi, Rohit Bal, Shivan & Narresh and Suneet Varma.

Since then, Suhani Pittie and Tarun Tahiliani also joined the glowing designer portfolio.

This year, Conflunece welcomed Deepa Gurnani, Nida Mahmood and Zariin to its select fold of design minds.

"I was one of the first ambassadors of Swarovski in the country and it feels absolutely fabulous to now be one of their top sellers in this category. My collection is based on the Safavid dynasty of Persia. It's a versatile collection and can be worn to the office as well as to lunches and parties," says designer JJ Valaya.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Ramabhadran, Vice President, Asia South & Africa Region, Swarovski Professional, remarked, "Confluence is a combination of Austrian and Indian creativity, design and passion for quality. We are proud to be India's 'one of its kind' jewellery collective that creates alluring pieces bringing the legacy of Swarovski and the vision of each designer partner together."

"The collective has been able to offer the market an extensive variety of jewelry from the houses of 13 leading designers across a variety of themes and techniques to suit the diverse needs of our consumer. Our two-year journey has been splendid and we endeavor to keep expanding our creative horizons and present uniquely crafted Indian jewellery with the country's best design talent"

--IANS

nv/sed