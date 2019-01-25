Conflict is interesting: Camila Mendes

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Actress Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in the show "Riverdale", finds conflict "interesting" and she feels that it makes for good storytelling.

Based on characters from Archie Comics, the show follows the story of the residents of Riverdale.

Veronica and Betty aren't always on the same side in "Riverdale". How is that to play?

"Conflict is interesting and it obviously makes for good storytelling. But even if there is conflict between Betty and Veronica, it's usually because they are hurt and because they care about each other. They are very protective," Mendes said in a statement to IANS.

"I don't think it ever comes from a place of malicious intent. It's healthy fighting. All best friends fight," she added.

Veronica always has a lot to deal with in "Riverdale".

The actress finds it "gratifying to play characters that deal with situations head on".

"I think both Veronica and Betty (played by Lili Reinhart) are very confrontational and mature. It's a nice way to portray young women," she said.

The first season of the season unravelled the saga surrounding the tragic death of high school golden boy Jason Blossom. The second season of the show, aired on Colors Infinity in India, dealt with the mystery of the Black Hood.

What about season three?

"It's an eerie mystery. It's more that something is happening in the town, but no one really knows why it's happening. There's a phenomenon occurring. That's a better way to put it," she said.

"It's nothing like the mystery of the Black Hood. It's different. It's really creative, and I love that they decided on it. I know I'm being really cryptic, but I can't say anything else about it - apart from the fact that I can't wait for everyone to see what happens," she added.

--IANS

nn/rb