A dispute erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Arjun Singh, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and locals in West Bengal's Barrackpore. During the rift, blood was clothed out of Singh's mouth. His mother Krishna Das cried after the spat. He is BJP candidate from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Voting for 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway.