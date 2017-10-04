Confident West Indies Announce Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

New Delhi: West Indies, fresh from a tough tour of England, have announced their squad for the tour of Zimbabwe. The same 15 men who took part in the 2-1 loss in the Test series in England will be on the plane to Zimbabwe. In England, while West Indies lost more than they won, their […]

In England, while West Indies lost more than they won, their spirit won many praises, at least till midway into the ODI series which the visitors lost 4-0.

In between of the Test and the ODI series, West Indies won the one-off T20 international. West Indies will be playing three Test matches in October and November.

Talking on the squad, chief of the selection panel, Courtney Browne, as quoted by PTI, said, “The dedication, commitment and focus in their preparation and during the series in England showed immense character for such a young team in very difficult conditions against World-class competition.”

He further added, “The lessons learnt on that tour augurs well for the individual players and the team’s continued development as a whole and we wish them well on the Tour of Zimbabwe.”

Squad: Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich.