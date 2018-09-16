Confident that Ram Mandir's construction will begin before 2019 elections: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and president of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, Ram Vilas Vedanti on Sunday asserted that the Construction of Ram Mandir will begin before 2019 elections. Speaking on the issue, Vedanti said, "On the issue of Ram Mandir, BJP is supportive of the issue. BJP has resolved to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The construction of Ram Mandir will begin before the election of 2019 takes place. To end terrorism at the international level, to unite Hindus-Muslims at the international level, the two communities have worked for harmony between the two in India."