Confident India to take on Macau in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Macau [China], Sept. 5 (ANI): Stephen Constantine's boys will aim to continue with their unbeaten streak and inch closer for qualifying in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup when it takes on Macau in a crucial match on Tuesday.

India currently stay on top of Group A with 6 points, courtesy back to back victories against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri had scored in both of team's victories in the qualifiers.

On the other hand, 183rd-ranked Macau will hope to revive their fortunes at their home ground.

India come into the match on a 10-match unbeaten run, nine of which were wins. Constantine has already insisted that his side, who have been unbeaten in their last 10 matches, are not going to take Macau lightly would work harder in order to make it to the main event.

"I feel Macau were a bit unlucky against the Kyrgyz Republic. But we are here to play our game and we need to concentrate on ourselves. It's true that we are at the top of the table at the moment but we need to work harder if we are to stay there," Constantine said.

"We are a confident group. We are confident of our abilities. But we are not judging Macau by what happened to them in their last two matches. It's a fresh match, and we start afresh," added Chhetri.

The Indian squad for Macau is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Paul, Albino Gomes.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Arnab Mondal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary.

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh, Balwant Singh (ANI)