Will conduct surgical strike again if 'Pakistan' doesn't mend ways: Army Chief Rawat

Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, on Monday asserted that surgical strike conducted by India along the Line of Control (LoC) will be repeated if adversary does not mend its ways. General Rawat said that the terrorists on the other side of the LoC are ready to infiltrate in India and so is the Indian Army to strike them down. "Surgical strike was conducted to send a message and if adversaries do not understand, it will be repeated," he said. "We are ready to receive the terrorists that come this side of the LoC and will send them to their right place, their graves," he added. General Rawat was speaking to the media during a book launch event in the national capital.