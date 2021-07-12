Conditions favorable for advance of monsoon in Delhi: IMD

New Delhi, July 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist, Dr RK Jenamani on July 12 said that the conditions are favorable for advance of the monsoon over the national capital. “Monsoon has covered most parts of the Rajasthan and some parts of the Punjab. For Delhi, conditions continue to remain favorable and we're monitoring the situation. Monsoon is active in Peninsular India, parts of North India, including the Uttarakhand and the Himachal Pardesh,” said Jenamani.