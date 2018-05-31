'Concerned' over China building dams on Brahmaputra, says Bangladesh High Commissioner to India

On the recent reports of China building dams on Brahmaputra River, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali said that Bangladesh is 'concerned' over the issue. "We are concerned about the diversion of water and are prepared to join a joint basin management concept where we'll discuss points of water as it flows from point of origin to point of exit in sea", said Syed Muazzem Ali during a press conference in New Delhi.