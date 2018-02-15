Compulsory attendance row: JNU students confine varsity officials

A group of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Thursday allegedly confined top officials in the admin building of the varsity in a protest against the compulsory attendance system. Speaking to ANI, All India Students Association (AISA) leader and JNU Students Union President, Geeta Kumari, said JNU students and administration have been at loggerheads ever since the university imposed a compulsory attendance system. She added that they are looking forward to complete the strike tomorrow.