Comprehensive measures needed to deal with radicalisation of youngsters in J&K: LG

Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday advocated for comprehensive measures to deal with radicalisation of youngsters in the Union Territory, saying terror elements from thousands of miles away are trying to infiltrate a large section of the society with the help of rabid propaganda.

Addressing policemen on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day at Zewan on the city outskirts, Sinha hailed the Jammu and Kashmir Police for maintaining law and order and dealing with terrorism in the Union Territory.

'Indoctrination is not limited to an individual taking up a gun after brainwashing by terror outfits, but with the help of rabid online and offline propaganda, terror elements sitting thousands of miles away are trying to infiltrate a large section of the society,' the LG said in his address.

He said as a part of comprehensive counter-radicalisation measures, there must be a well-coordinated, community-supported platform to publicise and propagate the sensible voices against terrorist ideology.

'Our strategy on counter-radicalisation and de-radicalisation must be inclusive and should involve community elders to promote the message of peace, prosperity and harmony,' Sinha said.

He called for a regular change in strategy to deal with terror-funding from across the border.

'To deal with terror-funding, there is a need to change our strategy regularly so that we tackle it with a comprehensive response,' the LG said.

He said cyber-patrolling and round-the-clock monitoring of malicious content on the dark web is another challenge, but asserted that the police and other security forces are capable of formulating an effective mechanism to deal with it.

'As far as I know, they are already working on several aspects. We must have in-house expertise to analyse social media content, which will also help in increasing public outreach. I would suggest regular district-level workshops on the use of social media and communication skills,' he said.

Hailing the Jammu and Kashmir Police for maintaining law and order and at the same time, dealing with terrorism in the Union Territory, the LG said he is sure that the force will continue to safeguard the reputation and pride of the country.

'Apart from maintaining law and order in Jammu and Kashmir, you are fighting the terror inflicted by our neighbouring country. I know you will continue to safeguard India's reputation and pride,' he said.

In a stern message to anti-national elements, the Lt Governor asked the police and security forces to go all out in neutralizing the threats.

'Don't touch the innocents and don't spare the culprits,' he said.

Sinha said if people sleep at ease, it is because of police and security forces who work tirelessly to protect J-K from the evil forces and militants who are supported by our neighbour.

There is a need to take stories of bravery and sacrifice of policemen to the future generations so that they acknowledge the sacrifices of the martyrs, he said.

The security personnel discharge their duties with utmost dedication and courage despite challenging situations and facing all odds, Sinha said, adding, 684 Shaurya medals in the last two years speaks about the courage of the police jawans.

Despite personal responsibilities, police personnel are working as a friend and a protector for the common people, he said.

'Today is an emotional day for me personally. This day fills my heart with emotions,' he said.

The Lt Governor said although the loss of a beloved family member can't be repaid, they can try to facilitate family members of the martyrs through education, employment and other relief measures.

'It is my responsibility to take welfare measures for our policemen and their family members,' he said.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor laid floral wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial and paid rich tributes to the bravehearts of police and other security forces.

Saluting the valour of the bravehearts, the Lt Governor observed the jawans are the epitomes of bravery and courage.

'On this day, I bow to the great martyrs who fought till their last breath to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Their supreme sacrifice will be eternally etched in the memory of people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Nation. We salute our immortal heroes and their unparalleled courage,' he said. PTI SSB MIJ AAR