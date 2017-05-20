Compound archers claim men’s team gold at World Cup Stage I

Shanghai, May 20 (PTI) The Indian men’s compund archery team today won the gold medal at the World Cup Stage-I, beating Colombia in the final here.
The team comprising Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh prevailed 226-221 against the Colombians.
The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.
The Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant.
The Colombians did manage to tie the 3rd set 52-52.
