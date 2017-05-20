Compound archers claim men’s team gold at World Cup Stage I

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Mixed conditions continued unabated for the second straight week at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market as prices of select edible oils eased further owing to fall in demand against adequate stock position. A few others, however, edged up on scattered demand from retailers. Linseed and castor oils, in the […]

Shanghai, May 20 (PTI) The Indian men’s compund archery team today won the gold medal at the World Cup Stage-I, beating Colombia in the final here.

The team comprising Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh prevailed 226-221 against the Colombians.

The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.

The Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant.

The Colombians did manage to tie the 3rd set 52-52.

