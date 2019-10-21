We will completely destroy terror camps in Pakistan: J-K Governor

After Indian Army destroyed three terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and killed 6-10 Pakistan soldiers in response to the repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said, India will completely destroy all the terrorist camps, and if they don't get rid of it, we will inter PoK to get the job done. "Terrorist camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar denge, aur agar ye nahi baaz aaye to hum andar jayenge," said Malik.