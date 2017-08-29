Competition for a place good for Indian team: Chinaman Kuldeep

Colombo, Aug 29 (IANS) India's left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Tuesday said he is not affected by the competition for spinners in India's One Day International (ODI) side, adding that he believes in giving his best when the opportunity comes calling.

"It is good for Team India to have so many options. I take this as a positive. Whenever I get a chance I will try to do my best," Kuldeep told reporters two days ahead of the fourth rubber here at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

India have wrapped up the five-match series 3-0.

Sinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal have so far played for Virat Kohli's side in the three ties after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were given rest.

Asked about the transiton from Tests to ODIs, Kuldeep said: "It changes a lot from red to white ball. Batsmen attack more in ODIs. Tests, you have to work harder for a wicket. ODIs are difficult because you have limited time.

"I don't try to restrict runs. I always try to get wickets. It helps the team as well."

Kuldeep said taking wickets should be a habit of a bowler and not just restricting runs.

"I think simply. Taking wickets should be a habit for a bowler. If you don't do that you are a normal bowler."

The Kanpur born 22-year old who burst onto the scene taking four wickets on his Test bow against Australia in Dharamsala and then making his debut in the West Indies, said wickets in Sri Lanka are more batsman friendly than the Caribbean.

"West Indies wickets were slower than Sri Lankan wickets. In Sri Lanka the wickets are similar to Indian wickets so it makes batting easier. West Indies wickets are more dificult for batting. There wasn't turn for spinners in the West Indies. Sri Lanka wickets are better for batting," Kuldeep said.

Since making his debut in March this year, Kuldeep said he has learnt a lot in these six months by playing international cricket.

"I have learnt a lot in these six months. How you handle pressure is what I learnt. You get these experiences while playing. I am working on that in the nets," he said.

Rubbing shoulders with India's World Cup winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a dream come true for Kuldeep. He said Dhoni is his best judge from behind the stumps.

"There is no word to explain that (experience of sharing the dressing room with Dhoni). In the last six months I am with Mahi bhai, I have learnt a lot. He can judge you the best from behind the wickets. I am lucky that I will be there for his 300th match."

Dhoni, who has 9,608 runs in 50-over white-ball cricket, will be playing his 300th ODI here on Thursday.

