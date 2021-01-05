Provide compensation in case of death of prisoner in Tihar jail, NHRC again tells Delhi govt

Representative image

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday reiterated its recommendation that the Delhi Government should pay Rs 3 lakh as relief to the next of kin of an undertrial prisoner (UTP) who committed suicide in Tihar Central Jail on May 11, 2018.

The NHRC in a statement said that it is yet to receive a report along with proof of payment in compliance with its directions on October 24, 2019. The rights body said that it has observed that if proper watch over the UTP was maintained, his life might have been saved.

"The life and security of the prisoner inside the jail need to be protected by the authorities concerned but in this case, they have badly failed. The incident had apparently occurred in brought daylight due to lack of vigil on part of the prison authorities leading to human rights violation," the statement read.

The Commission had registered the case on receipt of an intimation, as per its standing guidelines, from the Superintendent, Central Jail No. 3, Tihar about the suicide by 37-year-old Ganori Prasad, it added.

"Pursuant to the directions of the Commission, requisite reports were submitted by the authorities, wherein it was stated that the victim had committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree inside the jail," the statement further said.

The NHRC said that the post mortem report revealed that the prisoner died due to asphyxia as a result of antemortem hanging.

"The Magisterial Enquiry did not find any foul play in the incident but confirmed that the inmate committed suicide by hanging with the help of cloth from the branch of a tree during the day time. He was immediately brought to the Central Jail Hospital where he was declared brought dead. This prompted the Commission to conclude that the prison authorities were negligent," it added.

Prasad was the resident of Sarita Vihar, New Delhi and was facing trial under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered in Police Station Sarita Vihar, the rights commission said. (ANI)