Commuters stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to heavy snowfall

Visuals from the national highway (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 6 (ANI): Commuters stuck at the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Wednesday faced access to basic facilities due to the heavy snowfall and rain across the Valley.

The national highway was blocked following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides, commuters stuck at different points along the way continue to face hardships amid the inclement weather conditions.

"We are stuck here for so many days. There is no food at all, even we are not allowed to come out from the trucks", Prithivi Singh, a truck driver told ANI.

"Over 1,500 vehicles are stuck here in the snow for three-four days. We are unable to see the roads due to the heavy snowfall and the administration has not removed it," Basheer a local from Kulgam said.

"I request the administration to provide some facilities to the truck drivers and caretakers as we are facing problems like basic food, washroom facility," Kulwant Singh a commuter travelling towards Pathankot said.

Meanwhile, locals demanded the restoration of electricity service in the Valley.

"The snowfall is a blessing of God but it is also true that poor people face difficulties to get access to the basic needs including food, water and electricity. I request the administration to restore electricity as soon as possible and remove the snow, Basheer added.

"National Highway is blocked for several days due to the heavy rainfall and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. Many vehicles are stuck as landslides take place in many areas," Rakesh Kumar, a traffic police officer told ANI on Tuesday. (ANI)