Commuters Pour in as Delhi Borders Reopen Under Unlock 1.0

The Delhi-Gurugram border saw a lot of vehicles crossing over on Monday, 8 June, a day after the Delhi government announced the reopening of its borders with neighbouring states.
After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement on the opening of Delhi’s borders, vehicles were seen crossing over into the national capital on Monday morning.
From Gurugram to Ghaziabad, there was relief for commuters who have to go to the national capital for work or other purposes. Until now, only government officials and those with e-passes were allowed to enter Delhi.
The borders were closed after lockdown was imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus disease. Earlier, the curbs were relaxed for a few days during the lockdown, but the Delhi government again sealed the border once the number of cases started increasing. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments also imposed border curbs to stop the rise in cases.
Kejriwal on Sunday clarified that hotels and banquet halls will not open for now because such facilities could be used to treat COVID-19 patients with a rise in infections.
Announcing relaxations as part of Unlock 1.0, Kejriwal had said that malls, restaurants and religious places in Delhi would open from Monday after more than two months since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, but banquets and hotels would remain closed.
#WATCH Traffic congestion seen on Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway. #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/4LFjxyNTTk— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Delhi Noida border, huge jam (Akshardham side) pic.twitter.com/rEAqT1ru83— Anusha Soni (@AnushaSoni23) June 8, 2020
