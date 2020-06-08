Commuters Pour in as Delhi Borders Reopen Under Unlock 1.0

The Delhi-Gurugram border saw a lot of vehicles crossing over on Monday, 8 June, a day after the Delhi government announced the reopening of its borders with neighbouring states.

After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement on the opening of Delhi’s borders, vehicles were seen crossing over into the national capital on Monday morning.

From Gurugram to Ghaziabad, there was relief for commuters who have to go to the national capital for work or other purposes. Until now, only government officials and those with e-passes were allowed to enter Delhi.