    Commuters delighted as elephant herd crosses national highway in Odisha's Dhenkanal

    ANI
    A herd of elephants walk down the road that connects Dhamtari to Odisha. [Photo/ANI]

    Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], September 16 (ANI): A rare and beautiful sight of cooperation was witnessed on Tuesday while a herd of elephants was crossing National Highway 55 in Dhenkanal of Odisha, bringing traffic to a halt, but no complaining from the commuters.
    The traffic on both the sides of the highway came to a halt and people waited patiently allowing passage to a herd of elephants crossing the road.
    On a closer look, most elephants corridors in the country are fragmented, making it difficult for the animals to travel from one part to the other.
    Also, there have been instances in the past human-elephant conflict resulted in the loss of lives on both sides. (ANI)

