Community Shield final: When and where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal, coverage on TV and live streaming

The traditional Premier League season curtain raiser " Community Shield " at Wembley Stadium features champions Chelsea and FA Cup holders Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been trying to keep hold of Alexis Sanchez as the Gunners attempt to return to the Champions League after missing out on qualification for the first time in 20 years.

While, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is desperate to increase the size of his "small squad" as the Blues prepare to defend its Premier League title.

"The strength of professional people is to not be diverted by noises that are not their problem," Wenger said Thursday.

There's a lot of noise.

Sanchez was Arsenal's leading scorer with 30 goals last season, including the opener in its FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley in May. He appears to have decided his future lies away from north London but Wenger disagrees.

"He is focused. My decision is clear, he will stay and he will respect that and that's as simple as that," Wenger said of the Chile forward.

>When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal match be played?

The Community Shield final will be played at the Wembley Stadium.

>How do I watch the Community Shield final live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten HD 2.

>What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 6.30 PM IST.

>Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Sony LIV website and app.

