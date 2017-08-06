Community Shield 2017: Arsenal Beat Chelsea 4-1 on Penalties

Arsenal won the Community Shield on penalties after Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea’s record signing Alvaro Morata missed in the shootout after the match ended 1-1.

Even though new £44million Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette hit the post in the opening minutes, the first half of the game remain goal-less.

However, just in the beginning of second half, Victor Moses found the back of the net to put Chelsea ahead, however, his goal was cancelled by Sead Kolasinac, who scored the equaliser with 10 minutes remaining.

From the resulting free-kick, debutant Kolasinac headed the Gunners level to take the match to penalties. Arsenal’s equaliser came moments after Pedro was sent off for a nasty challenge on Mohamed Elneny.

The score remained 1-1 after the end of 90 minutes and the game went into penalties to decide the winner. Later, the shootout – the first in English football to follow the ABBA format – saw Chelsea miss back-to-back penalties to allow Olivier Giroud to win the match from the spot.

Designed to prevent a perceived advantage to the team going first, the system sees team A take the first kick followed by team B – before team B go again. Team A then get two successive penalties, a little like the tie-break in tennis, and so on until there is a winner.

Arsenal did not miss any of their spot kicks, while Chelsea’s goalkeeper Courtois and forward Morata were off target, which helped Arsene Wenger’s side to win the community shield, which is their third in the past four years.

With this victory, Arsenal also avenged their 3-0 pre-season defeat inflicted upon them by the Blues last month.