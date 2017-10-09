Commonwealth Games 2018: Queen’s Baton Leaves India After its Five-Day Journey

India was the 51st stop of the baton and it had reached the country on Tuesday.

New Delhi: On its last day of India tour, Queen’s baton for 2018 Commonwealth Games was in the capital on Sunday (October 08). The Baton will now leave from New Delhi for Bangladesh today.

The baton travelled across national capital like Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb and Red Fort. On Sunday evening the baton reached Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was in attendance as well.

Speaking during the event Rathore said: “the Queen’s Baton is a challenge. It asks us, ‘There’s a tournament in Australia. Are you ready?’ I believe we are.”

Was at the Queen’s Baton Relay of CWG 2018 earlier at Major Dhyan Chand Nat’l Stadium. Shared my vision about the future of Indian sports. pic.twitter.com/pcJyQYaPhP — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 8, 2017





Member of a Queen’s Baton Relay team, Kerrie Alga said the baton, carrying the message of the queen, was travelling nations across continents until the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, reported DD News.

India was the 51st stop of the baton and it had reached the country on Tuesday. The baton is on a 388-day long tour which would eventually cover a distance of 230,000 km through 70 countries.

In India, the baton travelled through Agra to the hill towns of northern Uttarakhand.

Queen’s baton for 2018 Commonwealth Games goes around New Delhi on the last day of its India tour #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/gMijbEq6cB — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) October 8, 2017





The Baton began its journey from the Buckingham Palace in London in March and is scheduled to arrive in Australia’s eastern Gold Coast city 100 days prior to beginning of the 21st Commonwealth Games on April 4, 2018.