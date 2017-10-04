Commonwealth Baton: Indian tour of Queen's Baton begins from Taj Mahal city

The Queen's Baton for 2018 Commonwealth Games began its five-day Indian leg of the global journey from the Taj Mahal city of Agra on Wednesday. The sports minister of Uttar Pradesh said arrival of the baton in the city has sounded the bugle for the games. He further added that it will motivate sportspersons in their preparation for the games. The baton is on a 388-day long tour to cover a distance of 230,000 km through 70 countries and India was its 51st stop. The baton arrived in India's capital New Delhi city on Tuesday and had began its journey from the Buckingham Palace in London in March. It is scheduled to arrive in Australia's eastern Gold Coast city on April 4, 2018, 100 days prior to beginning of the 21st Commonwealth Games.