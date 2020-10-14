Common Interests of India and China Far Outweigh Frictions and Differences, Says Chinese Envoy

China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday said both countries, involved in a protracted border dispute in Eastern Ladakh, need to enhance mutual trust and strengthen cooperation to "write a new chapter in China-India friendship".

The envoy was speaking at an event to commemorate the 110th birth anniversary of Indian doctor Dwarkanath Kotnis who served in China during the Chinese revolution led by Mao Zedong.

"Over 70 years ago, China and India helped and supported each other in the struggle for national liberation and independence and forged deep friendship. Today, the two countries are facing the common task of achieving economic and social development and improving people's livelihood. We need to enhance mutual trust and strengthen cooperation more than ever to write a new chapter in China-India friendship," said Sun.

Speaking about the difficulties in bilateral ties, Sun said it is normal to have differences. "We need to put differences in an appropriate place in bilateral relations, properly manage and resolve them through dialogue and consultation and not allow differences to become disputes," he said. "The exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations of China and India have a profound accumulation of more than 2,000 years. The common interests of the two countries far outweigh the frictions and differences. I believe that with the joint efforts of both sides, we have the wisdom and ability to overcome difficulties and bring bilateral relations back on track to forge ahead."

Sun also paid glowing tributes to Dr Kotnis. "It is a spirit of heroism with no fear of sacrifice. Dr Kotnis, along with the medical team from India, went through untold hardships and travelled thousands of miles to Yan'an," he said. "After he learned of his father passing away in India, Dr Kotnis endured great grief and continued marching to the battlefield without hesitation," he added.

Referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sun said, "As the only two major developing countries with a population of over 1 billion, China and India need to strengthen cooperation and tide over current difficulties together. It is of great significance in the global fight against the pandemic."

"In the past few months, we have witnessed the exchanges of diagnosis and treatment experience between Chinese and Indian medical institutions, the donation of medical supplies by companies and friendly organizations, and videos recorded by young people and film stars of the two countries to cheer each other on," he added.