Common Entrance Test Possible For DU; JNU to Postpone Admissions

After the CBSE and the CISCE announced cancelling of Class 12 board examinations in view of the COVID pandemic, both Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) welcomed the move.

DU Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi said on Tuesday that the University will adjust its admission process without compromising on merit. He added that discussions will be held with the admissions committee and the academic council to finalise the admissions process to undergraduate courses.

Meanwhile, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar welcomed the move and said, “We will conduct the entrance examination whenever it is safe for the students to write. If the entrance is delayed due to the pandemic situation and if the admission of the students happens at a later date than usual, we will surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of the lost time without compromising the academic rigour,” Indian Express reported.

Central Universities Common Entrance Test Can Be a Good Method

Delhi University VC said, “There will be some way to judge merit. These are extraordinary circumstances. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test can be a good method as it will be based on pan-India merit. DU will not compromise on merit. We will adjust to the new situation and see what method is to be developed. We will wait and see what are the criterion that the boards come out for evaluation of students,” PTI reported.

However, a decision on conducting a common entrance test for all central universities is pending.

Chairperson-Admissions of DU Professor Rajeev Gupta was quoted as saying, “The University of Delhi fully supports the decision taken by the Government of India to cancel the forthcoming CBSE board examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.”

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Students on Cancelled Board Exams, Uncertain Future

He added, “The University of Delhi also feels that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance. The University of Delhi looks forward to the decision of the CBSE regarding the declaration of the results.”

Story continues

Entrance tests for admissions to nine undergraduate courses are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for Delhi University.

While announcing the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and to counter the anxiety among students, their parents and teachers.

(With inputs from PTI and Indian Express)

Also Read: Twitter Explodes with Memes as Govt Cancels CBSE Class-12 Exams

. Read more on Education by The Quint.1.32 Lakh New COVID Cases, 3,207 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.83 CrCommon Entrance Test Possible For DU; JNU to Postpone Admissions . Read more on Education by The Quint.