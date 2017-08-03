Committed to transform Rajasthan into knowledge hub: Raje

Jaipur, Aug 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday said her government was committed to transform the state into a knowledge hub.

"For us, in Rajasthan, investing in children and their education is the best way to harness our demographic dividend. Our government is committed to transform the state into a hub of knowledge," she said in a statement.

The Rajasthan government along with education provider GEMS Education is holding a festival of education here on August 5-6 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convocation Centre.

"The first ever 'Festival of Education' becomes an important event to kickstart our movement. Case studies, demonstrations and constructive narratives during the festival shall pave the way to the dream 'One Young Rajasthan'," Raje said.

The festival will also see the participation of union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Rajiv Pratap Rudy as well as Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari.

"The festival is aimed at taking the education ecosystem of the country to the next level. India is now the new intellectual capital of the world. Rajasthan is poised to be the knowledge hub," said GEMS Education Group President Amreesh Chandra.

