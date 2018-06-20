We are committed to supporting, strengthening Air India: Jayant Sinha

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Air India's current situation said that appropriate decision will be taken as required and Arun Jaitley is heading alternate mechanism of reviewing the ministry. "We are committed to supporting and strengthening Air India whatever it's financial and liquidity requirements we'll continue to support it like in the past", said Sinha. "Alternate mechanism headed by Arun Jaitley is reviewing the situation and as required will take appropriate decision", he added.