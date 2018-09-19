Committed to peaceful and harmonious living together: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday attended the Romania India Business Forum. Speaking on the occasion, VP Naidu said, "India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means world is one family. Share and care is the core of Indian philosophy and with that the country is moving forward. There may be some aberrations here and there, I don't deny that. With a vast country like India, these things are unfortunately blown out of proportion by certain vested interests who are not able to digest growth of India. Don't worry about it, as a country we are committed to peaceful and harmonious living together. We are trying to have the best of relations with all the countries, including with one of our neighbour who is trying to trouble us by aiding, abetting, funding, training terrorism."