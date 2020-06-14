Commercial markets in Delhi to remain open: CAIT

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Traders' body CAIT on Sunday said commercial markets in the national capital will remain open, and any decision to open any particular market on alternate days - if the situation warrants - would be taken by the individual markets.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his timely intervention in Delhi affairs amid rising coronavirus cases.

He also welcomed the steps taken by Home Minister Amit Shah to get a control on the situation amid pathetic state of testing and healthcare facilities in the National capital.

It had written a letter to the home minister, Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting them to step up their efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

Khandelwal said over the last 10 days the situation in Delhi has become extremely alarming, and there was widespread fear and insecurity among the traders. 'At the meeting of trade leaders, it has been decided that the since each market has different dynamics in terms of wholesale or retail and customer flow is different for each market, the social distancing norms vary from market to market and based on their own perception and number of covid positive cases, Individual markets may take their decision in the best interest of the traders and customers of Delhi,' CAIT said.

It had also conducted a survey of Delhi Traders to seek their responses on closure of markets.

However, Secretary General of Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal V K Bansal said it is against CAIT's interference in markets.

'Traders should be spared from dirt of politics. We strongly support opening of market with all safety protocol, and condemn the action of CAIT by so called survey which is more an in-house opinion rather an opinion by traders of market,' Bansal said. PTI RSN BAL BAL