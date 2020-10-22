    Comments On Amit Shah’s Twitter Profile On His Birthday Say A Lot About The Country’s Mood

    Chirali Sharma
    Amit Shah Birthday

    Today is the 56th birthday of India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah, and the internet certainly has many things to say about it.

    Social media since morning has been flooded with well-wishes and positive comments about Shah and his work towards his party and nation.

    Starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who tweeted out that, “Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India”s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India,” a ton of other prominent people also extended their wishes.

    Amit Shah has had a long relationship with the BJP party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh/RSS since his youth.

    Shah was also the Home Minister in Gujarat while PM Modi served as its Chief Minister.

    Read More: Fake Friendly Fridays With Modi And Amit Shah (Uninvited): BJP’s Circuit And Munna Bhai

    Twitter Reactions

    One cannot deny that Shah is a talked about figure in Indian politics, and this came through today on his birthday.

    While a large majority of the posts on social media were positive comments that showered love and affection on Shah, there were also those who took the occasion to reach out with their concerns or even just to admit certain problematic actions while still wishing the politician a happy birthday.

    These were some of the reactions that the common people of India gave to Amit Shah’s birthday.








    In the midst of all this though, the burning point of conversation is the recent promise of the BJP government to give free vaccine if Bihar votes for their party.

    Today, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the BJP manifesto at a press conference in Patna where she stated as per reports that “In the fight against Corona, Bihar’s NDA government has set an example for the rest of the country,” and further read that, “It is our resolution that the moment Covid-19 vaccine is available after approval from ICMR, every ‘Biharwaasi’ will get free vaccination.”

    This has angered a lot of people who don’t agree with it being ethical that a thing like vaccine during a time of pandemic is being used as a way to get votes or even appeal to the public.

    A lot of people expressed their feelings over this:






    A lot of people are raising questions to Modi, Shah and the party as a whole as to what this really means and what about the other states.

    Image Credits: Google Images

    Sources: The Hindu, NDTV, The Print

    Find the blogger: @chirali_08

    This post is tagged under: amit shah birthday, amit shah bjp, amit shah, amit shah politician, amit shah birthday comments, bjp bihar, bjp bihar manifesto, bihar vaccine, bjp bihar vaccine

    Other Recommendations:

    How Does Micro-Targeting Influence Our Political Beliefs And Important Actions?

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.