Comments On Amit Shah’s Twitter Profile On His Birthday Say A Lot About The Country’s Mood

Today is the 56th birthday of India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah, and the internet certainly has many things to say about it.

Social media since morning has been flooded with well-wishes and positive comments about Shah and his work towards his party and nation.

Starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who tweeted out that, “Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India”s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India,” a ton of other prominent people also extended their wishes.

Amit Shah has had a long relationship with the BJP party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh/RSS since his youth.

Shah was also the Home Minister in Gujarat while PM Modi served as its Chief Minister.

Twitter Reactions

One cannot deny that Shah is a talked about figure in Indian politics, and this came through today on his birthday.

While a large majority of the posts on social media were positive comments that showered love and affection on Shah, there were also those who took the occasion to reach out with their concerns or even just to admit certain problematic actions while still wishing the politician a happy birthday.

These were some of the reactions that the common people of India gave to Amit Shah’s birthday.

Rahul : Happy Birthday mota bhai . Amit Shah : thankyou Pappu . Rahul : Party kab de rahe ho ? Amit Shah : pic.twitter.com/mJs77JespW — Gujarati chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) October 22, 2020





Ye bol rha hai bday gift mein #PoK de do… HappY Birthday Mota bhai #AmitShah

pic.twitter.com/I2Y0R2zem3 — Rajpurohit Manohar singh (@mannu_bhabha) October 22, 2020





@AmitShah Happy Birthday sir

Humble Request. After the abrupt demise of SSR, there has been immense exposure which has come in spotlight of wrongdoing of Maha Govt/Bollywood/ISI Intervention. Earnest solicitation that we seek to have a #NewIndia #SaveVibhor @OfficeofVa — Ric_D (@GratitudeRic) October 22, 2020





Today is Amit Shah’s Birthday. I wish him a long & healthy life. However it’s ironical that despite being Home Minister & specially a Gujarati he didn’t prevent breakup of Yugoslavia & before that breakup of USSR. Not a big deal if he is the one who caused India’s division too — Ra_Bies 2.0 (@Ra_Bies) October 22, 2020





Shameless cowards @NarendraModi & @AmitShah jubiliantly watch the killings of Hindus in Bengal all year & now at Dushera… Mor Bapu is going to lecture the Bengalis on Durga Puja as if they need education on that… Shameless cowards… Its Pukeworthy.. https://t.co/wbFiwK32ad — RaviMC (@RMCpost) October 22, 2020









What’s happening in Shillong is very devastating Hindu Bengali's are abused and discriminated. A derogatory poster was put up by a Student NGO KSU Who's is abusing all Hindu Bengali's of Shillong. Will Centre take cognizance or ignore it like always. pic.twitter.com/5nqWaVX7Fw — Maynk TheIndian. (@MayankDas2687) October 22, 2020





In the midst of all this though, the burning point of conversation is the recent promise of the BJP government to give free vaccine if Bihar votes for their party.

Today, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the BJP manifesto at a press conference in Patna where she stated as per reports that “In the fight against Corona, Bihar’s NDA government has set an example for the rest of the country,” and further read that, “It is our resolution that the moment Covid-19 vaccine is available after approval from ICMR, every ‘Biharwaasi’ will get free vaccination.”

This has angered a lot of people who don’t agree with it being ethical that a thing like vaccine during a time of pandemic is being used as a way to get votes or even appeal to the public.

