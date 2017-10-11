Coming Out Music Video | Reuel Benedict & Sahirah | 101 Love In India

Track: Coming Out

Artists: Reuel Benedict & Sahirah

A musical tribute to those who have finally decided they don’t want to hide who they are, and who they love.

From the story of Divyaroop, a young man in Mumbai who wishes to be androgynous, to Justine, an entrepreneur who thinks the government should stay out of people’s personal lives; from Shivali, a transwoman who wants to become a dancer, to Gautam, a young gay man determined to help others like himself; to the countless others across the country fighting for the right to love whomever they choose… This one’s for you.

101 India Coming Out follows the inspiring stories of members of the LGBTQ community who have finally decided that they don’t want to hide who they really are, or who they love. The series cuts across gender, sexuality and economic backgrounds to tell inspiring and emotional stories.

