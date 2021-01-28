‘Coming Days May be Challenging’: Delhi CP Post R-Day Clashes

In a laudatory letter to the Delhi Police personnel, DP Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that the force displayed “great patience” amid the violence during the farmer’s tractor rally on Republic Day. He also said that the force may have “challenging days” ahead.

In a letter written in Hindi, the commissioner also informed that 394 police force members were injured during the clashes that took place around the national capital. “394 of our friends were injured in the violence and some are in hospital. I met some of them, they are being given proper treatment,” Shrivastava wrote.

He went on to urge Delhi Police to remain alert, patient and disciplined in the coming few days. “I would like to tell you that the coming days will be very challenging. We need to be alert. We will have to continue to remain patient and disciplined. I thank you for your patience and restraint,” He wrote.

