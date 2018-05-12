In coming 25 years 33% of world's electricity consumption will be in India: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan attended the Indian Bussiness and Professional meeting in United Arab Emirates's Abu Dhabi. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister was discussing about India's position as energy consumer and said, "Today India has become world's third largest consumer and it's among those countries whose per capita consumption is less. According to experts analysis in coming 25 years 33% of world's electricity consumption will be in India."