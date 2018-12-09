Comic-Con Delhi enthralls comic-book enthusiasts

Comic book enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to NSIC ground in New Delhi to enjoy India's largest Comic-Con fest. From 'Goku' to 'Hulk', enthusiasts got into their favorite character. The Coplay competition was neck to neck at the fest. Visitors with 'Joker' face paint were spotted all around the fest. Delhi's edition of Comic Con offered several attractions including photo ops with Thanos' Gauntlet. Performances were also put up by Cosplay artists to enthrall the gathering.