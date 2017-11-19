Comeback was special: Ibrahimovic

Manchester, Nov 19 (IANS) Manchester United key striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic who made a return from his injury to play against Newcastle United in the English Premier League (EPL) tie said his comeback was special.

The Swede, who was out since April with a knee ligament injury, came from the bench after the 70th minute in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

"No, because lions they don't recover like humans," the Swede was quoted as saying by the Independent.

"It's special. Different day, same quality. I am not worried. I am not worried at all because I know what I do. I train hard. I sacrificed a lot.

"It is not easy, especially in my case. It was not like I went on vacation. I had a different summer because I was without a contract. As soon as I signed I wanted to focus on the team. I wanted to give something to help the team as best as possible.

"It's about coming back and making a statement. I'm just thankful I can play football again," Ibrahimovic added.

--IANS

sam/bg