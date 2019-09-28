Colorful Kolu dolls bloom markets ahead of Navratri

Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda to political leader M Karunanidhi's statue caught eyeballs of people in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. Ahead of Kolu festival, colorful Kolu dolls are displayed in market. Kolu, also Known as Golu, is the festive display of dolls and figurines in South India during the autumn festive season, particularly around Navratri (Dussehra, Dasara) festival of Hinduism. These displays are typically thematic, narrating a legend from a Hindu text or a secular cultural issue. They are also known as Kolu, Gombe Habba, Bommai Kolu or Bommala Koluvu. These dolls are typically made by rural artisans from clay and local materials then brightly painted. They are generally arranged in an odd number of padis (tiers) to tell a story. Goddess-related themes are common, along with developments such as anticipated wedding within the family and of friends.