Colorado Governor Voids 1864 Order To Kill Native Americans

News18
·3-min read

DENVER: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday rescinded a 19th century proclamation that called for citizens to kill Native Americans and take their property, in what he hopes can begin to make amends for sins of the past.

The 1864 order by Colorados second territorial governor, John Evans, would eventually lead to the Sand Creek massacre, one of Colorado’s darkest and most fraught historic moments. The brutal assault left more than 200 Arapaho and Cheyenne people mostly women, children and elderly dead.

Evans’ proclamation was never lawful because it established treaty rights and federal Indian law, Polis said at the signing of his executive order on the Capitol steps.

It also directly contradicted the Colorado Constitution, the United States Constitution and Colorado criminal codes at the time,” the Democratic governor said to whoops from the crowd.

Polis stood alongside citizens of the Southern Ute, Ute Mountain, Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, many dressed in traditional regalia. Some held signs reading Recognize Indigenous knowledge, people, land and Decolonize to survive.

Ernest House Jr., who served as executive director of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs under former Gov. John Hickenlooper, said Polis’ order is important to the state’s government-to-government relations with tribes, the acknowledgment of history, and a movement toward reconciliation.

I think there’s oftentimes the general community think of American Indians as the vanishing race, the vanishing people. And I think it starts with things like this,” said House, a citizen of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe. “It gives us a place that we were important and that our lives were important.

A broader push for reconciliation and racial reckoning has occurred across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyds death at the hands of police, including efforts to remove Confederate monuments and statues of slave traders, colonizers, conquerors and others. Some states, including Colorado, have banned Native American mascots in schools.

That movement coupled with renewed attention to Evans history also prompted Polis to create an advisory board to recommend name changes for the highest peak in the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, known as Mount Evans. Discussions are taking place within the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs to choose more culturally sensitive names, said Alston Turtle, a councilman with the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.

Evans governed the territory of Colorado during three years of the Civil War, from 1862 to 1865. He resigned after the Sand Creek massacre happened under his order.

Col. John Chivington led the Nov. 29, 1864, slaughter. He and his soldiers then headed to Denver, where they displayed some of the victims remains.

The massacre is one of several long-ago terrible events that many Americans dont know about, such as the Snake River attack in Oregon in 1887, where as many as 34 Chinese gold miners were killed. Others occurred within the lifetimes of many Americans living today, like the 1985 bombing by Philadelphia police of the house that headquartered the Black organization MOVE, killing 11 people.

Rick Williams, a Lakota and Cheyenne descendant who studies Native American history, found the original Evans order while researching the aftermath of the Fort Wise Treaty of 1861, in which U.S. government representatives met with Cheyenne and Arapaho leaders to establish a reservation along the Arkansas River in eastern Colorado. Williams said only 10 people signed the agreement.

The next two years, it was hell for Indians because they didnt sign the treaty, and they tried to kill as many of them as they could. And when that didnt work, (Evans) issued an order to declare war, Williams said.

One of Evans orders deemed Native Americans enemies of the state, and the second called for Colorado citizens to kill and steal from them, Williams said.

___

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Maha: 213 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths

    Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Thane has added 213 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,48,308, an official said on Monday.

  • Kulath Ki Dal | Wholesome and Toothsome Uttarakhand's Delicacy

    If you are looking for something really healthy and super tasty to add to your everyday's diet. Then Kulath Ki Dal is the dish you need. The traditional food of Uttarakhand is known for its nutritive values and immense fitness benefits help you curb all your health issues.

  • Modi extends Parsi New Year greetings  New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi'

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Parsi community on their New Year, and lauded their contributions to the country.   He tweeted, Parsi New Year greetings. Praying for a year filled with happiness, prosperity and good health.

  • Martin Braithwaite's Brace Leads Barcelona to 4-2 Win Over Real Sociedad in La Liga 2021-22

    Martin Braithwaite, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto scored goals for Barcelona against Real Sociedad in La Liga 2021-22 match and led team Barcelona to a 4-2 win.

  • UN chief saddened by loss of life in Turkey floods, mudslides

    New York [US], August 16 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed his sadness over the loss of life and damage to infrastructure due to floods and mudslides in northern Turkey following the recent devastating wildfires in the country.

  • Bomb found outside New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal

    Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): Suspected country-made bomb found at the entry point of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal on Sunday.

  • Netaji's kin meets Karnataka CM Bommai

    Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose met Karnataka Chief Minister Bsavaraj Bommai and held discussions on Sunday, on the platinum jubilee of the country's Independence.

  • Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins presidential election

    Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu in Zambia's presidential election, the electoral commission said on Monday when releasing the final results from 156 constituencies, barring one. In the final tally, Hichilema secured 2,810,777 votes while Lungu was in second place with 1,814,201 votes, out of 7 million registered voters. "I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia," said electoral commission chairman, Esau Chulu, to a packed results centre in the capital Lusaka.

  • Odisha records 868 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): Odisha on Monday recorded 868 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 10,187, as per the state government.

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Monday, Aug 16 CRICKET: *Day 5 of second Test between India and England at Lord's.

  • U.S. troops fire in air to scatter Afghan civilians at Kabul airport

    U.S. forces fired in the air at Kabul's airport on Monday to prevent hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac, a U.S. official said. Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday. U.S. troops are in charge at the airport, helping in the evacuation of embassy staff and other civilians.

  • U'khand CM Dhami congratulates Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated Pawandeep Rajan for winning the 12th season of music reality show Indian Idol.

  • Cong leader Sushmita Dev quits party

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Congress leader Sushmita Dev has quit the party and sent her resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Monday.

  • United Airlines rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace

    United Airlines said late Sunday it is rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens. "Due to the dynamic nature of the situation we have begun routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace," a United spokeswoman said in a statement. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines and other U.S. operators.

  • 'Even Post-Independence Savarkar Remained Politically Untouchable In India': Dr Vikram Sampath

    On India's 75th Independence Day, The Quint's Nishtha Gautam discusses VD Savarkar's contested legacy with his biographer Dr Vikram Sampath. This detailed conversation touches upon fake news, Hindutva, Savarkar's attitudes towards caste, his relationship with Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, and his opinions on India's Muslims. Gautam and Sampath also discuss revisions in history and the issue of censorship in India.

  • Woman held for stealing from people in guise of begging

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A woman who used to steal from people under the garb of begging has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Monday.

  • Vajpayee was embodiment of good governance: Naidu

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, saying he was truly an embodiment of good governance.

  • She The First | Karnam Malleswari: The Olympic Legend You Know, the Journey You Don't

    1970s. India. Women athletes were very rare and those who chose to pursue sports were ridiculed, rebuked, or rejected. But all that was about to change forever... A little girl born in a small village in Andhra Pradesh went on to quite literally 'lift' her nation onto a global pedestal. She was shunned by the local coach, demotivated by her near ones, and rejected by most... But from all the societal let downs, emerged a hero. This is Karnam Malleswari's story. She is the first Indian woman to w

  • Left The Country To Prevent Bloodshed, Says Ashraf Ghani In A Facebook Post After Taliban Took Over Kabul

    Taking to Facebook, Ghani asserted that he faced a "hard choice" between the "armed Taliban" or "leaving the dear country".

  • Toll from earthquake in Haiti rises to 1,297

    Port-au-Prince [Haiti], August 16 (ANI): The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Haiti on Saturday soared up to 1,297, according to Jerry Chandler, head of Haiti's civil protection agency.