Colonel Manish Singh Chauhan, Who Died in Rajasthan Car Accident, Had Featured in Lakshya Movie Alongside Hrithik Roshan

Lahore, September 12: Two senior officers of the Indian Army died in a road accident in Rajasthan on Saturday morning. The deceased included Colonel Manish Singh Chauhan and Major Neeraj Sharma. It is learnt that Colonel Manish Singh Chauhan had featured in Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya movie which released in 2004. In one of the scenes from Lakshya movie, young Colonel Chauhan is seen sitting next to actor Hrithik Roshan. Army Captain Dies in Accident in Ladakh.

According to Defence PRO, Rajasthan, a group of Army officers were travelling when their vehicle met with an accident on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway in Bikaner. While Colonel Chauhan and Major Neeraj were killed in the mishap, others recieved injuries. Arun Kumar, SHO of Seruna Police Station, told news agency PTI that victims were taken to the PBM government hospital where doctors declared both the officers brought dead. Chetak Helicopter of Indian Army Makes Precautionary Landing in Punjab's Ropar After Taking Off From Patiala Due to Technical Snag.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul Shares Scene From Lakshya Movie Featuring Colonel Manish Singh Chauhan Alongside Hrithik Roshan:

Col MS Chauhan (CO of a SIKH LI unit) and Maj Neeraj met with a fatal accident near Bikaner this morning. Two other critically injured Jawans have been admitted in civil hospital. Buddy of Col. Chauhan has also passed away in the accident. Col Chauhan during shooting of Lakshay. pic.twitter.com/yqQ8G45XGU — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 12, 2020





The officers were travelling in an Army vehicle when it overturned on the highway due to a tyre burst, news agency PTI reported quoting local police. "An Army vehicle met with an accident on Bikaner-Jaipur road at about 6 am today. Two officers - a Major and a Colonel - suffered fatal injuries. The other injured have been evacuated to hospital," the Defence PRO said.