Colombia's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay like 'a final'

Barranquilla, Oct 4 (IANS) Defender Cristian Zapata has said Colombia will treat their World Cup qualifier match against Paraguay on Thursday like a final as they attempt to secure a berth at a second consecutive World Cup.

Jose Pekerman's side are currently third in the CONMEBOL group's 10-team standings with 26 points from 16 matches, 11 points behind leaders Brazil, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Cafeteros must win their final two qualifiers -- against Paraguay in Barranquilla on Thursday and Peru in Lima on October 10 -- to be guaranteed of a place in Russia next year.

Paraguay, seventh in the standings, can also qualify by winning their final two matches, but only if other results go their way.

"It's going to be a different game on Thursday because it's a final for both teams," Zapata told reporters on Tuesday.

"We know that these qualifiers are very difficult because you can't afford to let the opposition gain the upper hand in any way. We have to stay focused for the full 95 minutes."

The top four teams in the CONMEBOL group will earn an automatic World Cup place while the fifth-ranked team will advance to a playoff against New Zealand.

