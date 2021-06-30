Colombian Cops Announce Reward for Perp Resembling Mark Zuckerberg

The Colombian National Police recently put out a reward for a perpetrator that has the internet in splits. Announcing a reward of $3 million, the sketch of this wanted criminal has an uncanny resemblance to Facebook's founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

The incident first came up when two perpetrators tried to attack the helicopter in which Colombian President Iván Duque was travelling. The helicopter was attacked with multiple bullets To help catch these people, the National Police, or The Policía Nacional de los Colombianos, put out a wanted plea on Facebook with the sketch of the two people.

A rough translation of the post from Spanish reads, "Help us locate them! These are the portraits spoken of the perpetrators of the attack on the helicopter carrying Mr. president Iván Duque and his entourage. Up to $ 3.000 million reward. Contact lines 3213945367 or 3143587212."

Check out the post here:

Focus from the incident was diverted when users noticed how one of the perpetrators looked a lot like Mark Zuckerberg. Quickly, the observation caught on and a lot of users started pointing out the resemblance.

Nobody was injured in the attack, and so the whole incident has ended up being quite funny for users on Facebook, some of whom have also tagged Mark Zuckerberg in the post.

