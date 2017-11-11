Colombia women's football team slams Adidas for being sexist

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The Colombia women's football team have lashed out at Adidas' decision to use female models to showcase their new kit instead of the players.

The players' outrage came after Adidas used a former Miss Colombia model to pose in the national team shirt released this week, whereas country icon and Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez was used to promote the men's jersey, reported news.com.au.

Team goal-keeper Vanessa Cordoba expressed her anger over the move on social media and wrote, "I have nothing against Adidas, and I acknowledge that football belongs to everyone, whether they play or not. I also appreciate that they gave the shirt to a successful and influential woman for advertising purposes."

"However, in terms of respect and merit, one of the players should have received it first," she added.

Cordoba, who is outspoken about gender equality in football, also received support from her fans and from men's team for her objection on Adidas.

The Colombia women's football team have outdone the men's team in the recent years, finishing runners-up twice in the Copa America Femenina.(ANI)