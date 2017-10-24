Colombia winger Berrio set to miss rest of 2017

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 24 (IANS) Flamengo's Colombia winger Orlando Berrio is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the year because of a knee injury, according to the Rio de Janeiro football club's officials.

The 26-year-old limped off the pitch during Flamengo's 0-2 defeat to Sao Paulo in Brazil's Serie A championship on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Flamengo medical staff said suspected ligament damage meant he was unlikely to play again this year.

Berrio has scored six goals in 33 appearances for Flamengo since joining the club from Colombia's Atletico Nacional in January.

He has been capped 17 times for Colombia's national team and scored four goals.

