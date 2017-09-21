Colombia U-17 to play Minerva Punjab in practice match

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Colombia Under-17 football team will play Minerva Punjab FC here in a practice match, the I-League club confirmed on Thursday.

The South American nation, coached by Orlando Restrepo, on Thursday showed interest in playing against the Ludhiana based side. Colombia arrived here earlier in the day.

"Yes, it is confirmed, we are playing against Colombia on September 27. The boys are ready to go, they have just returned from the Subroto Cup," Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj told IANS over phone.

The practice match will be played on September 27 at the Heritage College Academy here with the kick off scheduled at 6 p.m.

Colombia are placed in Group A with hosts India, the United States and Ghana.

The U-17 World Cup will kick off with Colombia's tie against Ghana on October 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

