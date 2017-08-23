Colombia striker in doubt for World Cup qualifiers

Bogota, Aug 23 (IANS) Striker Teofilo Gutierrez is in a race against time to be fit for Colombia's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Brazil due to an ankle problem.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury while playing for Junior de Barranquilla in their 3-0 victory over Caldas in Colombia's top division on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Scans showed that he has a grade one ligament strain in his right ankle," Junior said in a statement on Tuesday.

Club officials said the injury would sideline the former River Plate star for at least a week.

Colombia will play Venezuela away on August 31 followed by a home clash with Brazil in Barranquilla five days later.

Gutierrez is not the only injury concern for Colombia coach Jose Pekerman's team, who could also be without captain James Rodriguez for the upcoming matches.

The forward missed Bayern Munich's 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga season opener last Friday with a thigh complaint.

Colombia are currently second in the 10-team South American group qualifying standings with four matches remaining.

The top four teams will earn an automatic spot in football showpiece tournament in Russia while the fifth ranked side will book an intercontinental playoff berth.

