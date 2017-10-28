Colombia striker Borja seeking Atletico Nacional return

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 28 (IANS) Striker Miguel Borja has expressed a desire to return to his former club Atletico Nacional as he bids to win back his place in Colombia's national football team ahead of next year's World Cup.

Borja was left out of Jose Pekerman's squad for World Cup qualifiers earlier this month, having scored just four goals in 20 matches for Palmeiras since joining the Brazilian club from Nacional in February, reports Xinhua news agency.

"If I am given the option, I will go back to Atletico Nacional," Borja said in an interview with Colombian radio station Caracol.

"The president of Nacional called me and we are talking. It doesn't depend on me. If there is a possibility to go back I won't hesitate. But it is in the hands of Palmeiras."

Borja rose to prominence last year by scoring 17 goals in 27 matches for Atletico Nacional, helping the Colombian outfit win the Copa Libertadores - South America's top club competition - for the first time since 1989.

He admitted that he has struggled to adapt to his new surroundings and needs a change to rekindle his hopes of joining Colombia's squad in Russia next June and July.

"The World Cup is a dream," said the 24-year-old, who also confirmed that Junior Barranquilla had shown interest in signing him. "I need to be playing regularly at club level and if it's not here (in Brazil) I have to look at a club that will give me opportunities."

--IANS

tri/