Colombia recall Bacca, Zapata for World Cup qualifiers

Barranquilla (Colombia), Sep 30 (IANS) Colombia coach Jose Pekerman has recalled Villarreal striker Carlos Bacca and Sampdoria forward Duvan Zapata for his team's final 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru.

Both players were overlooked for Colombia's last qualifiers against Venezuela and Brazil but forced their way back into the squad with recent goals for their respective clubs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bacca has netted twice in seven matches this season for Villarreal while Zapata has two goals in three games for Sampdoria.

Midfielder Matheus Uribe and defender Stefan Medina also returned to Pekerman's squad after missing the last fixtures because of injury.

As expected, AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao and Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez were named in the 26-man squad.

Colombia, third in the South American zone standings with 26 points from 16 matches, will host Paraguay in Barranquilla next Thursday before facing Peru in Lima five days later.

The top four teams in the CONMEBOL group will earn an automatic World Cup place while the fifth-ranked team will advance to a play-off against New Zealand.

--IANS

