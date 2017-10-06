Colombia, Ghana U-17 World Cup match registers low crowd

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Group A opener of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup between Colombia and Ghana recorded low attendance at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) stadium here on Friday.

The match between the South American giants and the African powerhouse kicked-off in front of nearly empty stands with school children who have been brought in by the organisers for the occasion making up most of the sparse crowd.

The stadium which has a capacity of holding nearly 60,000 spectators gradually filled up as the match progressed with more and more school children trooping in.

Colombia, who secured their World Cup berth by virtue of their third-placed finish at this year's South American U-17 Championship are making their sixth appearance in the tournament.

Ghana, nicknamed the Black Starlets, are making their ninth appearances in the U-17 World Cup. They won the championship in 1991 and 1995.

--IANS

