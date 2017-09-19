Colombia forward Copete set for Santos return

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 19 (IANS) Colombia international forward Jonathan Copete is set to return from injury for Brazil football club Santos in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal against Barcelona de Guayaquil on Wednesday.

Santos officials said the 29-year-old returned to training after missing last week's first leg in Ecuador, which ended in a 1-1 draw, reports Xinhua news agency.

Copete has been an important member of Santos' squad since his arrival from Colombia's Atletico Nacional in May last year, scoring 22 goals in 71 starts across all competitions.

The news was not so positive for Santos midfielders Lucas Lima and Renato, who are in a race against time to recover from respective hamstring and knee injuries.

Both are undergoing intense physiotherapy in a bid to be ready for the clash at Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium.

In other Copa Libertadores quarterfinals second leg fixtures this week, Gremio host Brazilian rivals Botafogo after their 0-0 draw in the first leg; Lanus will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit at home against fellow Argentine side San Lorenzo and River Plate host Bolivia's Jorge Wilstermann in Buenos Aires after the Bolivian outfit won their first leg 3-0.

