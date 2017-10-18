Colombia defender Mina returns from long injury layoff

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 18 (IANS) Barcelona-bound central defender Yerry Mina has returned to training for reigning Brazilian Serie A champions Palmeiras after more than two months on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old Colombia international fractured the fifth metatarsal of his left foot during a Copa Libertadores match in August, reports Xinhua news agency.

He is expected to miss Palmeiras home clash with Ponte Preta on Thursday but could be available for the team's visit to Gremio on Sunday.

Mina's return is welcome news for Palmeiras, who have struggled to recapture the form that saw them secure their first Brazilian top flight title in 22 years in December.

The club last week sacked coach Alexi Stival after a 2-2 draw with relegation threatened Bahia left them 14 points adrift of leaders Corinthians with less than two months remaining in the season.

According to widespread media reports, Barcelona have agreed to trigger Mina's release clause to bring him to the Camp Nou next July.

--IANS

gau/mr