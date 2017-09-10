Colombia defender Mina to join Barcelona next July

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 10 (IANS) Spanish football giants Barcelona have struck a deal to sign Colombia international defender Yerry Mina from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, according to media reports.

The Blaugrana had expressed a wish for the center-back to arrive in January but are said to have changed their mind after talks with Palmeiras officials during the week, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 22-year-old will arrive at the Camp Nou next July after Barcelona agreed to trigger his nine million-euro release clause, the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper said.

Mina has made 32 appearances for Palmeiras since his 3.5 million euro ($4.21 million) move from Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe in May 2016.

He has been capped nine times for Colombia's national team, having made his international debut last year.

--IANS

sam/vt